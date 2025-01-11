Where it gets white
Last snow showers before sunny winter weather
Dress warmly, the start to the day is currently very cold. But before an increasingly sunny weather phase, there will be some more snow along the eastern northern Alps and in the north from Sunday night. Most of it will fall from the Salzkammergut to the Vienna Woods.
In the north and east of Austria, the sun will only appear occasionally on Saturday. During the course of the day, dense clouds will keep gathering from the north, bringing light snowfall, especially in the mountains. Away from this, only isolated, unproductive snow showers are to be expected.
In the west and south, however, it will remain mainly sunny. Afternoon temperatures will be between minus 2 and plus 5 degrees, with the highest values in the south-east.
Snowfall on the northern side of the Alps
In the night to Sunday, increasingly dense clouds will move in from the north and it will also gradually become cloudy in the west of Austria. Light snowfall is to be expected mainly in the mountains along the northern side of the Alps and in the far north. In the south, however, the sky will remain mostly clear or only slightly cloudy.
In the north and east, winds will be moderate to brisk, in exposed areas even strong from west to northwest, while in the rest of the country winds will be mostly weak. The lowest temperatures will mostly be between minus 10 and 0 degrees, in the inner Alps they may drop even lower.
Dense cloud fields will move in from the north and north-east on Sunday morning, bringing occasional light snowfall, especially along the northern side of the Alps, from the Kitzbühel Alps to Semmering, as well as in the far north. In the afternoon, the clouds will gradually clear in the west and the sun will make an appearance. The weather will remain favorable on the southern side of the Alps, where the sun will shine all day long.
High-pressure influence ensures partly sunny weather
In parts of Upper Austria, throughout the east and also partly in southern Styria and southern Burgenland, dense, low-based cloud fields will dominate the weather from Monday and there will also be a few snowflakes, especially in the mountains. In the rest of Austria, however, the sun will shine throughout.
