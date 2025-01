Lisa Hauser in 13th place at the World Cup in Oberhof

Lisa Hauser did not manage to improve her position in the biathlon pursuit on Saturday after finishing 13th in the sprint. After two misses (= two penalty loops), the Tyrolean once again finished 13th in the 10 km pursuit race in Oberhof, 1:16.6 minutes behind the French winner Lou Jeanmonnot. Hauser was on course for the top ten until the last shooting, but then missed it by around seven seconds.