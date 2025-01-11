Vorteilswelt
It's getting freezing cold

“Winter for ice skaters, but not for ski tourers”

Nachrichten
11.01.2025 12:01

A winter wonderland, as we know it from the picture books, has so far failed to materialize in Carinthia. Ski tourers are also not happy when they take a look at the weather forecasts for the coming weeks. All the more reason for skating enthusiasts to rejoice, however.

0 Kommentare

This year's winter in Carinthia currently leaves a lot to be desired - because there is no snow. And Geosphere meteorologist Alexander Hedenig also has a gloomy outlook: "The hope of snow in January is dead. The winter is rather sad for ski tourers." All the better for ice skaters, however.

"This is definitely a winter for skaters. Because the upcoming icy temperatures will make it possible for more ice rinks to be opened in Carinthia," says Hedenig.

It is certainly cold enough for Lake Weissensee. "Our rink is 4.3 kilometers long and we've made it extra wide - between 15 and 20 meters," says ice master Norbert Jank, who counted between 2,000 and 3,000 visitors a day during the Christmas vacations. 

These ice rinks are closed
Other ice rinks such as the Lendkanal, Hörzendorfersee, Aichwaldsee and Rauschelesee had to be closed again. However, according to the Wörthersee Ice Skating Club, there is some hope for Lake Hörzendorf.

"One more cold night, then the ice skating fun can continue on Sunday, at least on Lake Hörzendorf. However, some parts of the water still have to freeze through completely," they say. 


Stormy and freezing cold
And the cold nights are guaranteed to come, according to Hedenig. "Especially in the mountains. We're expecting temperatures of up to minus 19 degrees. It will be even more unfriendly with the cold and very stormy wind." However, it will be much warmer again at the end of next week. "Then we can expect plus degrees again - up to plus five degrees in the mountains." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

