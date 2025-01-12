Forget Felder!

Difficult circumstances

Felder's writing does not become more literary in the knowledge that he had to cope with almost unbearable strokes of fate and died all too young at the age of twenty-nine. That he had to accept the death of his wife Anna six months before his demise and was left alone with five children. Fate says nothing about a book. The biography does not shed light on the trade secret of a work of art. I read Dostoyevsky with no less amazement because I know that he was epileptic and addicted to gambling, and that he dictated his manuscripts to his wife - also an Anna - in extreme financial hardship. The circumstances make me more interested in Dostoyevskaya, in the fate of Felder's orphans, and less in the text itself.