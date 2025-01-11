Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

What's behind it?

Dropped from the starting eleven! Alonso solves Wirtz mystery

Nachrichten
11.01.2025 07:14

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has explained why Florian Wirtz was not included in the starting eleven for the important match against Borussia Dortmund. However, the reason is not a spectacular transfer in the making, but a rather banal one. "He was stuck in traffic," said Alonso. 

0 Kommentare

Coach Alonso left it open for a long time why youngster Wirtz of all people was not in the starting eleven for the important match against Borussia Dortmund, explaining only: "He has no problems. It's something internal." In the end, the Spaniard had to realize that such things are difficult to keep internal.

So he finally gave in to the pressure and explained the background briefly and concisely: "He was classically stuck in a traffic jam on a bridge in Cologne, which always causes problems." A fate he shared with teammate Exequiel Palacios.

A conciliatory end
The duo therefore missed the team meeting and were no longer an option for the starting line-up. Alonso did not want any player on the pitch who he had not meticulously briefed on the tactical approach before kick-off. In the end, Wirtz was allowed to start in the second half and Leverkusen picked up three important points. 

Natan Tella scored after just 25 seconds to make it 1:0 for the double winners, and Patrik Schick (8th, 19th) followed suit. The goals for Dortmund came from Jamie Gittens (12) and Serhou Guirassy (79/penalty). Leverkusen moved to within one point of league leaders Bayern Munich with the 3:2 victory.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf