What's behind it?
Dropped from the starting eleven! Alonso solves Wirtz mystery
Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has explained why Florian Wirtz was not included in the starting eleven for the important match against Borussia Dortmund. However, the reason is not a spectacular transfer in the making, but a rather banal one. "He was stuck in traffic," said Alonso.
Coach Alonso left it open for a long time why youngster Wirtz of all people was not in the starting eleven for the important match against Borussia Dortmund, explaining only: "He has no problems. It's something internal." In the end, the Spaniard had to realize that such things are difficult to keep internal.
So he finally gave in to the pressure and explained the background briefly and concisely: "He was classically stuck in a traffic jam on a bridge in Cologne, which always causes problems." A fate he shared with teammate Exequiel Palacios.
A conciliatory end
The duo therefore missed the team meeting and were no longer an option for the starting line-up. Alonso did not want any player on the pitch who he had not meticulously briefed on the tactical approach before kick-off. In the end, Wirtz was allowed to start in the second half and Leverkusen picked up three important points.
Natan Tella scored after just 25 seconds to make it 1:0 for the double winners, and Patrik Schick (8th, 19th) followed suit. The goals for Dortmund came from Jamie Gittens (12) and Serhou Guirassy (79/penalty). Leverkusen moved to within one point of league leaders Bayern Munich with the 3:2 victory.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
