"Krone" commentary
The tragic case of Anna and the toothless justice system
Over a period of weeks, a twelve-year-old girl in Vienna is passed from one young person to the next like an object. The two cases that have so far been brought to court by the public prosecutor's office have each ended in a legally binding acquittal. Apparently a legal loophole.
Anyone who followed the second trial in the terrible case of Anna (12) in Vienna's Landl district may still be able to understand the acquittal of the 17-year-old Syrian from the charge of rape, which became legally binding on Friday - especially as the use of force required for a conviction during the oral sex in a parking garage in Vienna-Favoriten could not be proven.
What is absolutely incomprehensible, however, is that apparently no other criminal offense can be used in this disturbing case. The child was just 12 years old when more than a dozen youths committed crimes against him. He said "no" to the 17-year-old, who was acquitted on Tuesday, several times before he was able to "persuade" her to have sex with him.
The court expert attested to the girl's "ego weakness" - which was apparently shamelessly exploited by the much older boys. They passed their victim around like an object. At the same time, they made fun of the child in deeply degrading chats. The scene during the trial when the Syrian slapped 100 euros on the table of the girl's lawyer - as "compensation" - was characteristic of this.
Austrian politicians are too preoccupied with themselves and have not yet commented on this legal loophole - unlike the Bavarian Minister of Economic Affairs. He wrote on the Austrian case of Anna: "We and the judiciary must do everything possible to protect children from such 'tenderness'."
