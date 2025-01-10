Kickl’s course causes Blacks to leave the party

"Fascist tendencies"

The reason? The new Kickl course of the black federal party. As reported, the ÖVP wants to form a coalition with Herbert Kickl following Nehammer's resignation under the new interim party leader Christian Stocker. The Hallein functionaries are not happy about this. They become clearer: "The Freedom Party under Herbert Kickl is a party of extreme right-wing and anti-Semitic individual cases (songbook affair), exhibits fascist tendencies (the right has to follow politics) and is anti-European. They stand for division, play on the fears of the population and show a worrying proximity to authoritarian rulers and regimes such as Orban or Putin," they write, among other things.