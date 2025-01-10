ÖSV talent rides into the yellow jersey thanks to a race to catch up

Attack on the overall leader

As a result, the head rider also took the lead in the "Giant" classification from Delphine Darbellay (Sz), who did not make it past eleventh place yesterday, and goes into today's second race in Puy St. Vicent with the yellow jersey of the leader in the discipline classification for the first time. "This is very cool and something special for me," said a delighted Vici, who could also replace Janine Schmitt (Sz) - who is competing in the World Cup in St. Anton this week - at the top of the overall EC rankings.