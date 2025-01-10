Exciting season brings a new record

The best result even without camping data

Tunkel can even reassure critics from politics who have been complaining about the inclusion of festival camping overnight stays such as at Nova Rock and "picture on" in the general tourism statistics since 2023. "We are now reporting in the same way as has long been standard practice in other federal states. Specifically, we are talking about 122,835 overnight camping stays in the past season. If this figure is deducted from the final result, 2024 is still clearly the best year in the state's tourism history," explains Tunkel.