Burgenland Tourism
Exciting season brings a new record
Burgenland is riding the wave of success in tourism. It continues with great momentum and full of energy.
The fact that Burgenland tourism can already celebrate the 2024 season is thanks to the digital reporting system. Even before the official statistics are available, the data is already centrally registered across the board - like in no other federal state. The figures are impressive: 3,286,000 overnight stays last year set a new record. That is an increase of 4.4 percent compared to 2023.
2024 is statistically the most successful year for Burgenland tourism. This historic result is a strong sign of the sustainable orientation of our strategy, which has been enthusiastically received by guests.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil
Doskozil intends to continue on this path in 2025. The focus will remain on the "Pannonian pillars" of wine and cuisine, nature, culture, spas and cycling - including innovative offers. "Thanks to strategic decisions, an above-average number of activities and unique advertising campaigns as well as committed businesses, the 2024 season was extremely successful," summarizes Didi Tunkel, Managing Director of Burgenland-Tourismus GmbH.
The best result even without camping data
Tunkel can even reassure critics from politics who have been complaining about the inclusion of festival camping overnight stays such as at Nova Rock and "picture on" in the general tourism statistics since 2023. "We are now reporting in the same way as has long been standard practice in other federal states. Specifically, we are talking about 122,835 overnight camping stays in the past season. If this figure is deducted from the final result, 2024 is still clearly the best year in the state's tourism history," explains Tunkel.
According to the Managing Director, plans are already being made. "We are currently working on the certification of the entire Burgenland with the Austrian Ecolabel and the international Tour Cert label in order to further strengthen our commitment to responsible tourism," he notes.
