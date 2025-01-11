EU survey
Farmers in luck: “Climate protection is sexy!”
The European Union surveyed its citizens on agricultural policy issues - with encouraging results from 27 member states. For Austrians, the ecological work of farmers continues to be of great importance!
It is not only the young farmers' calendar that is popular with the general public, but farming issues per se are also exciting. After all, the CAP is the common agricultural policy of the 27 EU member states. It is one of the few areas in which all participating countries basically agree on financing, processing etc., which is why the budget pots for rural areas are disproportionately large.
According to the latest Eurobarometer survey, support for this has reached an all-time high (see chart). Agriculture Commissioner Christophe Hansen explains: "Our citizens trust our policies to help farmers provide safe food and use environmentally friendly practices."
Climate change and war as a threat to prosperity
The focus of public interest is naturally on the secure supply of high-quality food - around 80 percent in Austria - and the welfare of farm animals and the climate. The greatest risks, however, are extreme weather conditions, climate change, soil consumption and wars.
The survey also shows a strong appreciation for farmers among EU citizens, with 92% saying that agriculture and rural areas in the EU are important for our future. More than half say that the level of financial support for farmers to stabilize their income is right, which is the highest level since 2013. Environmentally friendly practices should even be paid better - in the spirit of "climate protection is sexy" - but pure area premiums should not be in the interests of taxpayers.
Trade agreement a success? Mercosur probably not!
Incidentally, Europeans regard the previous EU trade agreements as a success. A large majority believe that they bring considerable benefits to agriculture and consumers in the EU. With Mercosur & Co., however, domestic farmers and consumers could largely face a worsening of the situation ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
