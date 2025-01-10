Caught in a skid
After rollover: driver cut out of the wreck
A fatal accident on Friday in the early hours of the morning in East Tyrol: a 20-year-old local woman lost control of her car and crashed into the crash barrier. The car overturned due to the force of the impact. The driver had to be rescued from the wreckage by the fire department.
The serious accident happened at around 5.30 a.m. in Matrei in East Tyrol. The 20-year-old woman was driving on the Virgentalstraße (L24) in the direction of Lienz when, according to the police, the car went out of control on the salt-wet road in a bend.
Car ended up on the roof
"The vehicle skidded and hit the initial slope of the opposite guardrail, whereupon the car overturned and came to a standstill lying on its roof about 30 meters further along the road," said the investigators, describing the course of the accident.
Fire department rescued woman from wreck
The young woman was trapped in the wreck. The injured woman had to be rescued from the wreckage by the Matrei fire department. After initial treatment on site by the emergency doctor, she was taken to the district hospital in Lienz by ambulance.
The car was a total loss. The country road was closed to all traffic in this area until around 6.45 am.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
