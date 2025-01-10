Burgenland entrepreneurs defy the crisis

Tanja Stöckl, who runs a petrol station in Mariasdorf, lives by this motto and is constantly open to new ideas in order to survive in the future. She not only sells petrol there, but also all kinds of products from the region - from food to handicrafts - in cooperation with regional retailers. "Just selling petrol would not be enough to survive," says the entrepreneur honestly. It's about being distinctive and positioning niche products. "We are undergoing a transformation. Life is constantly changing and I have to embrace that as an entrepreneur. The challenges aren't getting any smaller, but at least I can shape them myself," says Stöckl.