Phishing hit “Vinted” seller: €8,000 lost

Bank and payment details requested

The message confirming the sale contained a link that took the mother to a fake bank page. Her bank and payment details were requested there. She logged into the supposed page of her bank. She then received messages about confirmed payments that she herself had not authorized.



Bank blocked the credit card

The transactions, which continued to be carried out in her name, led to her bank raising the alarm and the credit card being temporarily blocked. The loss incurred to date amounts to 8,000 euros. According to the AK, the credit card company must immediately refund the payments not authorized by the consumer or make a corresponding account correction. If this is not done, the AK will support its member legally.