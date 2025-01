Bitcoin at its lowest level since the end of December

Bitcoin thus extended its recent price losses. At the beginning of the week, it had cost almost 103,000 dollars. "Investors are now fearing a slide below the psychologically important 90,000 dollar mark," commented analyst Timo Emden from Emden Research. "The question marks over the future shape of US monetary policy are curbing the risk appetite of market players." Robust economic data has dampened interest rate cut fantasies. Bitcoin tends to benefit from this because it does not generate any interest income itself.