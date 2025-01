Maxi Taucher is the new number one!

The 17-year-old diver has been proving his talent at national and international level for years, which earned him the world titles in singles and doubles in Tarbes (Fra) in 2023 and the prestigious victory at the French Open in 2024, his first Grand Slam title. The player from Hohenems has been one of the best young players in the world for years. "It feels really good because I've been working towards this goal for a very long time," said a delighted Maxi, who is a big fan of Rafael Nadal and Yanik Sinner, and promised: "I'll do my best to keep this position for a long time to come."