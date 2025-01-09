Vorteilswelt
Teams and content

Kickl and Stocker meet for exploratory talks

Nachrichten
09.01.2025 15:56

On Thursday afternoon, the FPÖ and the ÖVP will once again get serious. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl and ÖVP leader Christian Stocker will each meet with two confidants for in-depth exploratory talks. If progress is made, the group of negotiators will be expanded once again on Friday and the budget will be discussed.

0 Kommentare

On Thursday, the diaries of many ÖVP grandees will focus on former leader and chancellor Karl Nehammer for the last time. The retired leader invited guests to an unofficial farewell party in the Chancellery.

Nehammer's successor Christian Stocker will probably join him later. Together with Chamber of Commerce President Harald Mahrer and club leader August Wöginger, he will first meet his three blue counterparts Herbert Kickl, Norbert Nemeth and Reinhard Teufel. The two teams of three will also form the core Blue-Black team in the event of any government negotiations. However, it was emphasized that these are not yet negotiations.

Budget as the first sticking point
The "in-depth exploratory talks" should bring clarity as to what the further blue-black roadmap looks like and how the red-white-red state budget could be consolidated. It had already been agreed in advance that budget consolidation would be discussed on Friday. The other negotiating teams are also taking on a more concrete form.

In addition to Kickl, Nemeth and Teufel, Susanne Fürst, General Secretaries Christian Hafenecker and Michael Schnedlitz, budget spokesman Hubert Fuchs and ÖBB CFO Arnold Schiefer are set to join the FPÖ. In addition to the core team of three, Claudia Plakolm and the new Secretary General Alexander Pröll will also play a leading role in ÖVP negotiations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nikolaus Frings
Nikolaus Frings
