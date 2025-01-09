Song about KTM boss: “You betrayed us”

"Lived for luxury, left us lying"

"Every morning on the line, we worked hard. Dirty hands, rattling engines. Built bikes that nobody buys. Pierer knew this long ago, but didn't give a damn. Collected bonuses, promised us everything, but now the company is completely broken," is the opening line of the song. The author also feels "betrayed" by Pierer: "Stefan, you betrayed us. Your pockets are full, but to you we're just rats. Lived for luxury, left us lying around."