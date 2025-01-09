Unknown performer
Song about KTM boss: “You betrayed us”
Following the KTM insolvency in Mattighofen, Upper Austria, the voices of critics are getting louder and louder. A song about KTM boss Stefan Pierer is currently being circulated on WhatsApp (excerpts in the video above), in which he does not come off well at all. It says something like: "You betrayed us."
"KTM, we had a dream, but the boss is making us poor. How can you believe that? Stefan Pierer, your name brings anger. You took our blood, but you have nothing good for us!" A song about KTM boss Stefan Pierer has been doing the rounds on the WhatsApp messaging service these days.
Whether an affected worker is behind it, or "just" someone who knows someone affected by the bankruptcy, is unclear. What is certain, however, is that the diss rap takes the manager to task and makes some nasty allegations.
"Lived for luxury, left us lying"
"Every morning on the line, we worked hard. Dirty hands, rattling engines. Built bikes that nobody buys. Pierer knew this long ago, but didn't give a damn. Collected bonuses, promised us everything, but now the company is completely broken," is the opening line of the song. The author also feels "betrayed" by Pierer: "Stefan, you betrayed us. Your pockets are full, but to you we're just rats. Lived for luxury, left us lying around."
At the end of the 3:22-minute song, the performers are combative: "Now we're standing there, without hope, no money. But nobody can get us, we hold the world. Pierer your name is smoke and mirrors, KTM lives in us even without the belly."
Banner caused a stir
At Christmas, a banner hung in front of the KTM Motohall caused a stir: "Merry Christmas, Stefan. Wishes from your employees who have made you a billionaire and to whom you no longer even pay their wages and Christmas bonus."
