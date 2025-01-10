Hiking in Styria
Hiking high above Radmer and the Johnsbach valley
Put on your snowshoes and head up to the popular Gscheideggkogel - this time with Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti from Hinterradmer via the Schafbödenalm, with the Gesäuseberge and Eisenerz Alps in view.
The 13-kilometre drive through the Radmertal valley, which connects the Gesäuseberge mountains with the Eisenerz Alps, promises an adventurous snowshoeing experience.
The route leads through the main village of Radmer an der Stube into the valley to Radmer an der Hasel (also known as Hinterradmer) to the last parking lot. The snowshoe hike to the Schafbödenalm is technically easy and therefore well suited to experienced snowshoe hikers.
The technically demanding part starts from the Alm, with the path over the mountain ridges to the Gscheideggkogel being the most scenic and attractive part of this hike. Numerous winter sports enthusiasts can be found in the summit area, as the Gscheideggkogel is also climbed from the Johnsbachtal in the Gesäuse National Park.
Conclusion: a popular ski and snowshoe tour!
We start at the parking lot (980 m) and walk slightly uphill to the first crossroads. Here we turn right, cross the stream and continue along the forest road through the forest. We enjoy the leisurely ascent and pay attention to the signposts in the direction of Schafbödenalm.
At around 1450 m above sea level, we leave the forest road and follow the ski and snowshoe trails to the Schafbödenalm (1583 m).
The open alpine pasture invites you to take a break before the steeper ascent begins. Once we reach the ridge, we can see our destination and the Lugauer, also known as the "Styrian Matterhorn", in the distance.
Data & facts
- Hiking data: approx. 15 km / 900 m / walking time approx. 6 h (outward and return journey).
- Requirements: Initially easy on forest paths to the Schafbödenalm, the more challenging ascent over the possibly overwept ridge to the summit is reserved for experienced winter sports enthusiasts.
- Starting point: Hinterradmer parking lot.
- Refreshment stops: none en route; in Radmer at the Stube Gasthof zum Erzberg, 03635/2145, gh-erzberg.at.
- Book tip: Rother Schneeschuhführer Steiermark, 58 tours, 3rd edition.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, office@weg-es.at; weg-es.at; Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
After a short ascent in the opposite direction, we keep slightly to the left below the ridge (watch out for cornices!) and follow the tracks to the Gscheideggkogel (1788 m).
The descent follows the ascent route.
