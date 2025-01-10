Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Couple busted

Couple with 26 kilos of “weed” pulled out of traffic

Nachrichten
10.01.2025 08:00

Shortly after the border, the handcuffs clicked for a Serbian couple on the southern highway near Arnoldstein recently: The trunk of their car was full of herbal cannabis and cannabis resin.  

0 Kommentare

Bad luck for the Serbian couple - they were in the wrong place at the wrong time: on their way from Italy to Austria, the smugglers crossed paths with the experienced plainclothes officers of the Villach highway police. The targeted car was literally pulled out of traffic at the Arnoldstein checkpoint after entering the country on the southern highway - and closely scrutinized.

And the detectives had the right nose: no less than 26 kilos of cannabis were hidden in the vehicle. Specifically, the couple had hidden 16 kg of herbal cannabis in plastic bags in the trunk and ten kilograms of shrink-wrapped cannabis resin in the spare wheel well. The street value of the intercepted drug delivery: around 200,000 euros.

The suspected smugglers were arrested on the spot and subsequently taken to Klagenfurt prison. As it turned out, the two suspects probably belong to a drug gang operating throughout Europe. Further investigations - also in other federal states - are still ongoing.

Drugs in a Tupperware box on the passenger seat
Meanwhile, a patrol from the Klagenfurt freeway police also stopped a driver on the "Süd" motorway at the West junction due to his "conspicuous driving behavior". The 19-year-old was presumably intoxicated - there was also a Tupperbox with several packaged plastic bags full of cannabis on the passenger seat.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Klaus Loibnegger
Klaus Loibnegger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf