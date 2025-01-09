Vorteilswelt
Double murder attempt

Brutal hammer attack: victims barely survived

Nachrichten
09.01.2025 13:26

Unbelievable videos are played in Vienna's provincial court: A 29-year-old man attacks two people with a carpenter's hammer - a woman falls to the ground unconscious, a man covered in blood tries to defend himself. The accused strikes again. The young Serb is now on trial for two counts of attempted murder.

"I am delighted and amazed at how well you are doing," says forensic pathologist Nikolaus Klupp to the witness in Vienna's Landl district. Which is nothing short of a miracle in view of the brutal attack on the 43-year-old. However, scars on her face, speech impairment and balance problems constantly remind her of the night of July 16, 2024 at Vienna's Meiselmarkt.

Hammer blows to the skull
She regularly looked after homeless people there, bringing them food and talking to them. Even on the fatal night of the crime. Completely out of the blue, she and a friend were attacked by a Serbian man with a carpenter's hammer. The 29-year-old first hit the woman at least three times, then turned to the man and smashed his face.

The hammer attack took place at Meiselmarkt in the 15th district.
The hammer attack took place at Meiselmarkt in the 15th district.
(Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER)

Shocking videos show the bloody attack
When the man was already bleeding profusely on the ground, the accused pulled him up again - and struck him once more. The horror scenes were captured on videos that made the jurors and audience wince. However, the 29-year-old was apparently unimpressed by the footage. He continues to stand by his version: "They started hitting and threatening me. I did it in the heat of the moment" - he was just defending himself ...

Zitat Icon

He was lying on the ground. They pulled him up and hit him again. Where was the threatening situation?

Beisitzende Richterin im Wiener Landl

A responsibility that caused horror, especially among the judge sitting in the courtroom: "Did you see the same videos we did?" she asked, shaking her head. "He was lying on the floor. They pulled him up and hit him again. Where was the threatening situation? Self-defense ends when the attack is over." The Serb shrugs his shoulders: "I was simply not in my right mind."

Alcoholic, but sane
The defence lawyer emphasized that her client was seriously ill with alcoholism and had also been using drugs for some time. "This makes him increasingly aggressive and unpredictable," says the lawyer. In addition: "He didn't think it was possible that the victims could die as a result of the blows with the hammer." According to court psychiatrist Peter Hofmann, he was definitely sane at the time of the crime.

But that is exactly what almost happened. The homeless man suffered a fractured skull and the woman had to undergo two operations. Not to mention the psychological consequences: "I've always enjoyed helping people. When I'm in crowds now, I'm like a little mouse who would like to hide. When it's dark, I don't go out at all." Work is no longer an option for the 43-year-old. She even needs help around the house.

Next trial already coming up
The 29-year-old is now facing life imprisonment for two counts of attempted murder. A verdict is expected late this afternoon following witness interviews and expert reports. At the same time, proceedings are also underway against him for another incident - involving grievous bodily harm with permanent consequences and serious coercion. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sophie Pratschner
Sophie Pratschner
