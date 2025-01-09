Brutal hammer attack: victims barely survived

Shocking videos show the bloody attack

When the man was already bleeding profusely on the ground, the accused pulled him up again - and struck him once more. The horror scenes were captured on videos that made the jurors and audience wince. However, the 29-year-old was apparently unimpressed by the footage. He continues to stand by his version: "They started hitting and threatening me. I did it in the heat of the moment" - he was just defending himself ...