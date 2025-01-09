3.6 million at stake
US government refuses to pay WADA
The US government has not paid the 3.6 million dollars owed to the World Anti-Doping Agency for 2024, citing dissatisfaction with the way WADA works. The handling of the affair surrounding 23 undetected doping incidents in China's swimming team in 2021 was also mentioned. The US Anti-Doping Agency USADA supported the action of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.
The US payments make up six percent of WADA's annual budget. 50 percent is covered by the International Olympic Committee. The remaining 50 percent is contributed by the governments of around 180 countries - including Austria with around 214,000 euros. Of these countries, the USA is the largest donor.
Criticism for years
"WADA must take concrete steps to restore confidence in the global anti-doping system and give athletes the full trust they deserve," US Drug Enforcement Commissioner Rahul Gupta told the AP news agency, adding: "When US taxpayer money is allocated, we must ensure full accountability, and it is our responsibility to ensure that these funds are used appropriately."
In 2022, Gupta had already paid the remaining amount from the USA only conditionally and issued a warning. USADA chief Travis Tygart said: "Unfortunately, current WADA officials have left the US with no other choice after failing to fulfill several very reasonable requests in the wake of the Chinese doping saga, such as an independent audit of WADA's operations."
