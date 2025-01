First: You can spend your money on yourself, so you really watch what you do.

Secondly, you can spend your own money on someone else, where you pay attention to the value of a gift, for example, and of course to the price.

Thirdly, you can spend other people's money on yourself. I will have a very good lunch.

Fourthly, you can spend other people's money on other people. I'm no longer interested in how much I spend and what I get for the money. There's no stopping me.