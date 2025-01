Green light – and a compatriot as teammate?

Danso wants to move

Speaking of Wolves: The 17th-placed team in the Premier League now also has Kevin Danso on its list. Just like Stuttgart and Juventus - as in the summer (when the transfer to AS Roma dramatically fell through during the medical check), top clubs are once again knocking on the door of the ÖFB defender. Lens is demanding around 23 million euros, Danso wants to leave and take the next step. His management is rotating - it's going to be a hot winter.