Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Suspicion against China

Submarine cable off the coast of Taiwan damaged

Nachrichten
09.01.2025 06:26

Following damage to an undersea cable off the coast of Taiwan, the government in Taipei suspects a ship chartered by China. The possibility that the ship was involved in "gray zone" activities "cannot be ruled out", the Taiwanese coast guard said on Thursday.

0 Kommentare

However, no direct evidence of this was presented. The owner of the ship, which is registered in Cameroon and Tanzania but belongs to a company in Hong Kong, denied any involvement to the Reuters news agency.

Beijing: "Ordinary maritime accident"
China's Taiwan office described the damage to the underwater cables as an "ordinary maritime accident" and accused Taiwan of "making up the allegations out of thin air" and "deliberately playing up the so-called gray-zone threat from the mainland".

Taipei deplores "gray zone activities" China's
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, which is responsible for the island's China policy, responded that the case would be investigated and action would be taken based on evidence. "Ships from mainland China under flags of convenience have a dubious reputation internationally," it said in a statement. The council referred to investigations in the Baltic states, where Chinese ships are suspected of having damaged undersea cables.

Taiwan, which is claimed by China as its own territory, has repeatedly complained of "gray zone activities" by China aimed at exerting pressure on the island without risking direct confrontation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf