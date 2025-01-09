Suspicion against China
Submarine cable off the coast of Taiwan damaged
Following damage to an undersea cable off the coast of Taiwan, the government in Taipei suspects a ship chartered by China. The possibility that the ship was involved in "gray zone" activities "cannot be ruled out", the Taiwanese coast guard said on Thursday.
However, no direct evidence of this was presented. The owner of the ship, which is registered in Cameroon and Tanzania but belongs to a company in Hong Kong, denied any involvement to the Reuters news agency.
Beijing: "Ordinary maritime accident"
China's Taiwan office described the damage to the underwater cables as an "ordinary maritime accident" and accused Taiwan of "making up the allegations out of thin air" and "deliberately playing up the so-called gray-zone threat from the mainland".
Taipei deplores "gray zone activities" China's
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, which is responsible for the island's China policy, responded that the case would be investigated and action would be taken based on evidence. "Ships from mainland China under flags of convenience have a dubious reputation internationally," it said in a statement. The council referred to investigations in the Baltic states, where Chinese ships are suspected of having damaged undersea cables.
Taiwan, which is claimed by China as its own territory, has repeatedly complained of "gray zone activities" by China aimed at exerting pressure on the island without risking direct confrontation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.