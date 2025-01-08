Many dead after Russian glide bomb attack

The night before, there had been reciprocal drone attacks. Ukraine targeted an important military base in Russia, hundreds of kilometers from the border. The two neighboring cities of Engels and Saratov on the Volga were the target of a "mass attack with drones" on Wednesday night, according to regional governor Roman Bussargin. Bussargin wrote on Telegram that falling debris had hit an industrial plant in Engels. A fire had broken out at the company as a result of the drone attack.