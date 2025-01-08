Ukraine war
Many dead after Russian glide bomb attack
At least 13 people were killed and dozens injured in a Russian glide bomb attack in the south-eastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia on Wednesday. The target is believed to have been an industrial building.
"There is nothing more brutal than bombing a city when you know that ordinary civilians will suffer," wrote Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on Telegram. The front line between Russian and Ukrainian troops runs around 30 kilometers south of the city. Glide bombs are still being dropped by Russian fighter jets over Russian-controlled territory and then guided to the target. There is hardly any defense for the attacked cities or military positions.
The night before, there had been reciprocal drone attacks. Ukraine targeted an important military base in Russia, hundreds of kilometers from the border. The two neighboring cities of Engels and Saratov on the Volga were the target of a "mass attack with drones" on Wednesday night, according to regional governor Roman Bussargin. Bussargin wrote on Telegram that falling debris had hit an industrial plant in Engels. A fire had broken out at the company as a result of the drone attack.
Ukrainian attack on important oil depot
Bussargin later announced the declaration of a state of emergency in Engels. Two firefighters had died while fighting the fires. Bussargin spoke of an industrial plant that had been hit, without giving details. Ukraine named an oil depot that supplies Russian nuclear bombers as the target of the attack.
According to UN figures, more than 12,300 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the Russian war of aggression almost three years ago. In recent months, the number of victims has risen in particular due to the increased use of drones, longer-range missiles and glide bombs, said the United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada Al-Nashif, on Wednesday. She was referring to developments since September.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.