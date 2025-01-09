What the Sturm jewel wants for 2025

He recently received good news: he won't be loaned out and will get a chance with the Säumel squad. "I was delighted to receive the trust from the club, this is my home, I have my family and friends here," said the striker. After Yardimci's departure, more playing time is also on the cards. "It's up to me, I have to perform. I can just prove myself, I'll do my best," said Grgic, who impressed in training with a brace. And he did so without his special shin guards. They are his lucky charms; he has photos of his family and grandpa printed on both "lids".