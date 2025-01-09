Without a lucky charm
What the Sturm jewel wants for 2025
He is one of Sturm's great hopes: Leon Grgic has worked his way up to the professional ranks at Sturm, scoring three goals in the Bundesliga last fall. The 18-year-old from Kapfenberg talks about his career plan, his next goals and certain rituals before kick-off.
At 18, Leon Grgic may still be a youngster, but he is no longer a greenhorn. Sturm took the 16-year-old youngster to the camp in Marbella two years ago. Back then, the home-grown player got his first taste of the pros, and Leon has already made a name for himself. He scored three Bundesliga goals in the fall, including a brace against Tirol - all in short appearances. Plus five goals in the Youth League and four in the 2nd division. Shows: Ggric is one of the great jewels in the Sturm squad.
He recently received good news: he won't be loaned out and will get a chance with the Säumel squad. "I was delighted to receive the trust from the club, this is my home, I have my family and friends here," said the striker. After Yardimci's departure, more playing time is also on the cards. "It's up to me, I have to perform. I can just prove myself, I'll do my best," said Grgic, who impressed in training with a brace. And he did so without his special shin guards. They are his lucky charms; he has photos of his family and grandpa printed on both "lids".
"Oh dear, I forgot them at home," Grgic flinches briefly in the interview. His hope: on Thursday, managing director Thomas Tebbich and the Sturm scouts will arrive at the Marbella camp, they could bring the lucky charms.
I'll make sure I stay patient, I really want to make it at Sturm!
Stürmer-Hoffnung Leon Grgic
Grgic, sensible and ambitious, is no dreamer. He consistently goes his own way. But he is a believer and superstitious. "Before I enter the pitch, I cross myself. And I touch both knees and both ankles with my right hand. So that I am protected."
The very young goalkeeper has a busy schedule. In addition to his professional career (contract with the Blacks until 2027), he is also finishing school. "My parents and my advisor told me that I should have a degree in case soccer doesn't work out," says Grgic, who moved from Kapfenberg to Sturm as an eight-year-old. "Back then, my parents always drove me to training. "It wasn't always easy, but I'm very grateful to them for that."
Former coach Christian Ilzer, development coach Günter Neukirchner - the home-grown player is predicted to have a great career. "I'm making sure I stay patient, I really want to make it at Sturm!" emphasizes Leon, who has his sights set on another intermediate goal on his way to the top. "It would be something special if I could make my debut in the Champions League this year. I want to achieve my goals step by step."
In addition to the black pros, the striker hopeful, who scored in the first test against Lugano yesterday, also has big plans for the Youth League team. After promotion, they continue in February with the knockout clash at Lok Zagreb. "I think we have an extremely good team and know what we're made of. We can also overcome this hurdle," says the 18-year-old, who doesn't let setbacks and disappointments throw him off course. "I think it's important in soccer that you quickly regain your focus and find your way." The young man will definitely make his way.
