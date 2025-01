Alarm at the WAC! A painful loss looms

Bundesliga club WAC will face regional league side Treibach in a test match at Moosburg's artificial pitch this Thursday. But the Wolfsberg team is on the alert - because a top player has suffered a serious injury and a long break is imminent! And: one man is with the army, the other has to go under the knife. There are reports from Styria that Hartberg are interested in a former Wolf. In addition, opponents Treibach are testing an "exiled Carinthian" and are transferring a striker to St. Jakob/Ros.