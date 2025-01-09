Small-scale gambling
Salzburg’s problem with illegal gambling dens
The legalization of small-scale gambling is approaching. The aim is to combat illegal casinos through regulation. The aim: to protect players and push back illegal establishments.
Illegal machines in back rooms, people losing thousands of euros in gambling dens, raids on pubs - Salzburg has been a real gambling hotspot in recent years. In 2023, 239 illegal gambling machines were confiscated in Salzburg. More than half nationwide!
In 2023, only 32 people officially contacted the addiction counseling service. According to the counseling centers, the number of unreported cases is probably higher. It is estimated that there are around 200 serious gambling addicts in Hallein and Salzburg alone.
Over a period of ten years, the state's addiction report even speaks of 5,000 gambling addicts: "This figure is considerable, especially in view of the fact that 'small' gambling and thus the operation of slot machines with winnings is prohibited in Salzburg."
The ÖVP-FPÖ provincial government announced the fight against illegal gambling dens at the end of 2023. Now the government is bringing out the guns again.
According to information from "Krone", the first detailed talks on legalization are to take place today, Thursday. The goals: To protect players through controlled, regulated and legal small casinos and to push back illegal gambling stores.
After Carinthia, Upper and Lower Austria, Burgenland and Styria, Salzburg would be the sixth federal state to legalize small-scale gambling.
As a little treat, the state also stands to gain tax revenue - because registered slot machines naturally have to pay their contribution to the tax authorities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.