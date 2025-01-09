Vorteilswelt
Small-scale gambling

Salzburg’s problem with illegal gambling dens

Nachrichten
09.01.2025 07:00

The legalization of small-scale gambling is approaching. The aim is to combat illegal casinos through regulation. The aim: to protect players and push back illegal establishments.

0 Kommentare

Illegal machines in back rooms, people losing thousands of euros in gambling dens, raids on pubs - Salzburg has been a real gambling hotspot in recent years. In 2023, 239 illegal gambling machines were confiscated in Salzburg. More than half nationwide!

In 2023, only 32 people officially contacted the addiction counseling service. According to the counseling centers, the number of unreported cases is probably higher. It is estimated that there are around 200 serious gambling addicts in Hallein and Salzburg alone.

Over a period of ten years, the state's addiction report even speaks of 5,000 gambling addicts: "This figure is considerable, especially in view of the fact that 'small' gambling and thus the operation of slot machines with winnings is prohibited in Salzburg."

It used to be one-armed bandits. Nowadays, it is modern, high-tech machines that satisfy the gambling sensation. (Bild: BMF/Zoll)
It used to be one-armed bandits. Nowadays, it is modern, high-tech machines that satisfy the gambling sensation.
(Bild: BMF/Zoll)

The ÖVP-FPÖ provincial government announced the fight against illegal gambling dens at the end of 2023. Now the government is bringing out the guns again.

According to information from "Krone", the first detailed talks on legalization are to take place today, Thursday. The goals: To protect players through controlled, regulated and legal small casinos and to push back illegal gambling stores.

After Carinthia, Upper and Lower Austria, Burgenland and Styria, Salzburg would be the sixth federal state to legalize small-scale gambling.

As a little treat, the state also stands to gain tax revenue - because registered slot machines naturally have to pay their contribution to the tax authorities.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jakob Hilzensauer
