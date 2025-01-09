“The federal government is sliding into the election campaign finale”

ÖVP: "Uphill election campaign" for Sagartz

"The People's Party is at an impasse in the federal government," is Hofer's conclusion. On the one hand, the failure of the Zuckerl coalition, and on the other, the turnaround towards the FPÖ under Herbert Kickl, who had long been warned against. This is definitely no help for the ÖVP-Burgenland. "Christian Sagartz has to run an 'uphill campaign' in the race for second place," explains the political expert. At the same time, he cannot keep up with Doskozil and Hofer in terms of popularity and name recognition.