Plans for parking fees remain in the drawer

Only rail customers are actually allowed to use the ÖBB parking lot at the train station in Neumarkt. As reported, a barrier-free access system was therefore installed on Tuesday. A valid public transport ticket must be scanned at the exit. Parking is then free of charge. Anyone without a ticket will have to pay 50 euros per day. This is to ensure that only rail customers use the designated parking space. There have been repeated plans to introduce a general parking fee, as confirmed by Transport Minister Stefan Schnöll (ÖVP). One example of this is Wels. There, the annual parking ticket costs 400 euros. Neumarkt's mayor David Egger (SPÖ) could imagine charging 200 euros.