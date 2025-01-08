Humus from fir trees & co.
How to dispose of your Christmas tree correctly now
In Carinthia, the disposal of Christmas trees is free of charge. Garbage trucks collect the trees from the collection points. Caution: The green waste containers in residential complexes cost money.
The Christmas vacations are over, which means that all the Christmas trees are out of the living rooms. It is important to remove all Christmas tree decorations and tinsel so that the trees can be composted.
The Nordmann firs, silver spruces and the like are then either chopped up and placed in the organic waste garbage can or, in the case of residential complexes, placed as a whole at a common collection point. The collection dates vary depending on the address and can be found on the 2025 waste collection schedule and in the waste app.
"We would like to thank you for disposing of the waste correctly, as this is the only way to turn it into valuable humus soil," says Klagenfurt waste officer Sandra Wassermann. Incidentally, the trees from the provincial capital are composted at the St. Veit and Spittal composting plants.
When Christmas tree disposal is subject to a charge
However, the Christmas trees should not be placed in the large green waste containers in the individual residential complexes. "Because fees are required for this. The containers would be full of trees in a flash and disposal would cost a lot of money. Christmas tree disposal from the collection points is free of charge, we drive an extra tour with grabbers," says Entsorgung Klagenfurt.
Christmas tree collection in Villach is also free of charge from the collection points, and the campaign should be completed by January 28. In Draustadt, the Christmas trees are collected together with the organic waste garbage cans.
You can do a lot with the Christmas tree even after Christmas," says herbal expert Elisabeth Teufner. The prerequisite is that the fir, spruce, pine and co. are unsprayed and organic! Fir trees, for example, have a wide range of effects: "They relieve pain, stimulate blood circulation, relax, reduce inflammation, promote expectoration and alleviate the accompanying symptoms of colds." Many things can be made from the trees:
For example, natural bath salts! In addition to a handful of pine needles, you only need 100 grams of baking soda. One to three tablespoons is enough for a full bath.
Refreshing forest salt is also easy to make: simply mix five tablespoons of natural rock salt with two crushed tablespoons of pine needles, leave to dry on a baking tray and pour into jars. "The pine salt has a bitter taste and goes well with stews, meat and vegetable dishes."
