50 years of top bands: the English music revolution

Soccer or music - many rock stars were faced with this choice. Steve Harris, for example, was a talent at professional London club West Ham United. At Christmas 1975, however, he preferred to form his band Iron Maiden. 50 years, 130 million albums sold and almost 3,000 concerts later, the "Iron Maidens" are the world's biggest metal band alongside Metallica. Singer Bruce Dickinson enjoys piloting the band's own Boeing 747 aka "Ed Force One" (named after the band's mascot Eddie) himself and a big anniversary tour has been announced for 2025 - including a "Krone" concert on July 17 in Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium. But without drummer Nicko McBrain, who took his well-deserved retirement at the end of 2024.