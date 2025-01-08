1975 as a key year
50 years of top bands: the English music revolution
1975 was a decisive year for the harder music world: 50 years ago, Iron Maiden, Motörhead and the Sex Pistols formed three of the most influential metal, rock and punk bands - they changed the music world forever and two of the three legends are coming live to Vienna this year.
Soccer or music - many rock stars were faced with this choice. Steve Harris, for example, was a talent at professional London club West Ham United. At Christmas 1975, however, he preferred to form his band Iron Maiden. 50 years, 130 million albums sold and almost 3,000 concerts later, the "Iron Maidens" are the world's biggest metal band alongside Metallica. Singer Bruce Dickinson enjoys piloting the band's own Boeing 747 aka "Ed Force One" (named after the band's mascot Eddie) himself and a big anniversary tour has been announced for 2025 - including a "Krone" concert on July 17 in Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium. But without drummer Nicko McBrain, who took his well-deserved retirement at the end of 2024.
Authentic and real
Lemmy Kilmister never wanted anything to do with metal; his band Motörhead, also founded in 1975, always cultivated a fast-paced and uncompromising style of rock'n'roll. With Lemmy's passing on December 28, 2015, his life project also died after 40 fiery years. What remains are songs for eternity ("Ace Of Spades") and the reputation of having been one of the most authentic bands ever.
This cannot be said of the Sex Pistols, who were - of course - founded in 1975. The punk forefathers around bassist Sid Vicious, who died of a heroin overdose at the age of 21, and singer Johnny Rotten were cast by marketing genius Malcom McLaren.
Two legends live in Vienna
Without Rotten, the remaining band members are now on the road as executors. Among other things, they will be opening for Guns N' Roses at the Happel Stadium on July 24. Tickets and all other information for the "Krone" top concerts with iconic star participation are still available at www.oeticket.com.
