Project of the century

Harbour gate protects against 300-year floods

Nachrichten
08.01.2025 14:09

200 tons in weight, up to 36 meters long, a production time of 50 weeks and will protect Linz from a 300-year flood in the future. These are the key data of the first and only port gate in Upper Austria, which was lifted into place at the Linz port facility on Wednesday.

The project is a significant step for flood protection in Linz, as the port of Linz is an important hub for European freight traffic and therefore essential for Upper Austria as a business location. However, the area, including the adjacent city center of Linz, is highly vulnerable to natural disasters, especially flooding.

Several thousand households protected
The "SAFE Port of Linz" project was initiated to provide sustainable protection. It includes the construction of a mobile flood protection system, the sealing of the existing separation dam and the construction of a port gate system. The aim of these facilities is to protect not only the port district and critical infrastructure from the threat of flooding, but also neighboring districts and thus several thousand households.

The steel giant was lifted into place in the port of Linz on Wednesday morning. (Bild: TEAM FOTOKERSCHI / WERNER KERSCHBAUMMAYR)
The steel giant was lifted into place in the port of Linz on Wednesday morning.
(Bild: TEAM FOTOKERSCHI / WERNER KERSCHBAUMMAYR)

Trial operation from July 
The approved total costs amount to EUR 39.85 million. The project is being funded by the Federal Ministry with around EUR 14 million, by the province of Upper Austria with around EUR 8.5 million and by the EU with around EUR 11.8 million. Linz AG's own contribution amounts to around EUR 5.6 million. 
Overall completion of the plant and trial operation of the sliding gate are scheduled for July 2025.

Porträt von Bernadette Kerschbaummayr
Bernadette Kerschbaummayr
