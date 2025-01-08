Do not jeopardize season highlights

"If you're not convinced of yourself and start to think, it can be extremely dangerous. I've tried to work on the track in Altenberg in recent years, we trained here in the fall during preparation," the Bludenz native continues. "The bottom line is that I can't completely ignore the fear of a fall and a serious injury here. The risk of injury on this track is simply too high for me, especially as the highlights of the season are still to come with the European Championships in Winterberg and the World Championships in Whistler."