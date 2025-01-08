"Risk too high!"
This weekend's Luge World Cup in Altenberg will take place without European Champion Jonas Müller! The 2023 World Champion has decided not to compete because he doesn't feel safe on this track, as the 27-year-old explains in an absolutely remarkable statement.
"We reach speeds of around 130 km/h, have no run-off zones and no protection apart from a helmet. That's the risk you take in our sport, so it's all the more important to stay in control," the 27-year-old says in a remarkable statement.
Do not jeopardize season highlights
"If you're not convinced of yourself and start to think, it can be extremely dangerous. I've tried to work on the track in Altenberg in recent years, we trained here in the fall during preparation," the Bludenz native continues. "The bottom line is that I can't completely ignore the fear of a fall and a serious injury here. The risk of injury on this track is simply too high for me, especially as the highlights of the season are still to come with the European Championships in Winterberg and the World Championships in Whistler."
A decision that ÖRV coach Christian Eigentler naturally accepts: "Jonas is an experienced, very successful luger who can assess things best himself.
Kallan steps in
Instead of Müller, 20-year-old Noah Kallan from Salzburg will get his World Cup chance, but he has to secure his ticket in the Nations Cup first. On Saturday, the two doubles competitions and the men's singles are on the program, on Sunday the women's singles and a team relay.
