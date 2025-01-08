Arnie mansion threatened!
Steve Guttenberg becomes a hero in the fire inferno
Tens of thousands of people are fleeing rapidly spreading flames in Southern California. An initially small fire on the western edge of Los Angeles quickly turned into an inferno due to strong winds. In the middle of it all: "Police Academy" star Steve Guttenberg, who actively assists the emergency services.
Some of the residents of Pacific Palisades on the Pacific coast had to flee their homes. 30,000 people were affected by evacuations, Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin M. Crowley announced on Tuesday afternoon (local time).
Guttenberg helped firefighters
Despite the fire inferno, Guttenberg, who once made a fool of himself in the "Police Academy" films, remained on site in Pacific Palisades. In an interview with US station KTLA, he explained: "People are acting like this is a parking lot. But it's not a parking lot. We really need the people to move the cars out of here."
And Guttenberg also had an appeal to the fleeing residents. "If you leave your car behind, leave the key in the ignition so that people like me can move the cars so that the fire department can get through here."
Schwarzenegger mansion also threatened!
Guttenberg also expressed concern that some of his friends were currently threatened by the flames and could not escape because of the traffic jam on Palisades Drive. "There are families up there, there are pets up there. There are people who really need help. Don't worry about your personal property. Just get out of there. Get your loved ones and get out."
By 8pm local time, tens of thousands of residents of the posh enclave of Pacific Palisades - home to Arnold Schwarzenegger and the Austrian Consul General's residence, among others - had to be evacuated.
The villa of reality stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag has already been ravaged by flames. Photos published by the US media, among others, show a stunned Pratt watching from afar as his home falls victim to the blaze.
Chris Pratt thanks firefighters
Stars like Schwarzenegger's son-in-law Chris Pratt meanwhile expressed their shock on social media about the firestorm raging in Pacific Palisades: "Please send prayers and strength tonight to everyone in Los Angeles affected by these devastating fires."
Pratt, who has been married to Katherine Schwarzenegger since 2019, also thanked the "brave firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to protect lives, homes and wildlife by battling the fast-spreading fire fueled by high winds. You are the true heroes and we are incredibly grateful for your sacrifice and bravery."
"Extremely difficult" operation
Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties at first, but several buildings went up in flames, the fire department said. The deployment of more than 250 firefighters was described by fire chief Corwley as "extremely difficult".
In Southern California, rainfall has largely failed to materialize in recent months. Dry vegetation easily ignites under these conditions. Due to extreme winds, the authorities had declared the highest warning level for fire danger this week.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
