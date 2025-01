Bomb threat? Parcel prompts police deployment

"A suspicious object" led to a large police presence on Wednesday morning. "The object was discovered in the stairwell of a building housing an insurance company near the Kreuzbergl in Herbertstraße," announced police spokeswoman Waltraud Dullnigg. According to eyewitnesses, it was a package that had been left in the stairwell. "It is not yet clear what it is. "It cannot be ruled out that it is a bomb-like object." Sniffer dogs are also on site.