ChatGPT provided instructions for cybertruck attack
The suspect in the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas apparently used the chatbot ChatGPT to plan the attack. This is the first incident on U.S. soil in which ChatGPT was used to build an explosive device.
"Of particular note, in this case we have clear evidence that the suspect used ChatGPT artificial intelligence to plan the attack," said Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at a press conference on Tuesday.
OpenAI rejects responsibility
Developer OpenAI rejected the accusations and emphasized its commitment to the responsible use of AI tools. "In this case, ChatGPT responded with information that was already publicly available on the Internet and warned of harmful or illegal activity," the news site Axios quoted Microsoft's AI partner as saying.
The cybertruck exploded in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas last week. The vehicle burst into flames, seven people were injured and the driver was found dead inside. The hotel belongs to the Trump Organization, a conglomerate owned by US President-elect and businessman Donald Trump, who is due to be sworn in on 20 January. Tesla is headed by billionaire Elon Musk, who is also one of Trump's most important advisors.
Critics of artificial intelligence have already warned that it could be misused for malicious purposes. The incident in Las Vegas could reinforce these fears.
