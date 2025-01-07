Top clubs on the hunt
He scored 62 times in 63 games for Sporting and the national team in 2024 - Viktor Gyökeres is the new star striker on Europe's soccer stage! FC Bayern Munich have now apparently opened the bidding for the 26-year-old Swede.
As the English newspaper "Daily Express" reports, the German record champions want to seize the opportunity. Although Gyökeres is said to have an exit clause of 100 million euros in his contract, which runs until 2028, if he wants to leave next summer, he would be willing to leave for around 85 million euros. Bayern need to make a good impression ...
Especially as the competition is huge. Real Madrid, Manchester City, FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have recently shown great interest in the "new Haaland".
According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", however, the Swede does not want to leave Sporting until after the season. He also emphasized this to the online portal "Fotbollskanalen": "Of course I want to finish the season at Sporting, I'm enjoying my time there. I don't feel stressed about a change in the future. We'll see when the time is right."
Orderly transfer
A transfer in the summer would probably come in handy for Bayern. Harry Kane would then be 32 years old and have two years left on his contract in Munich - a well-prepared transfer of the number 9 would therefore be perfectly conceivable. After all, they want to have learned from the case of Robert Lewandowski, who suddenly moved to FC Barcelona at the age of 33.
