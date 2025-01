Mehr Krone+ Artikel

"Krone": Mr. Deputy Mayor, I've brought you a photo taken on 20 December 2024. The pink negotiating team is marching to the coalition negotiations with the ÖVP and SPÖ. Everyone is smiling, including you. Two weeks later, the NEOS break off the negotiations. What did you learn on day 96 after the election that you didn't know on day 83 about parties you've been working with for years?

Christoph Wiederkehr: I remember this day of negotiations very clearly because it was one of the decisive ones. Before that, some progress had been possible in terms of content, but on that day we saw that measures that had already been agreed to consolidate the budget were completely undone. This meant that we were actually back to square one, and confidence was much lower afterwards.