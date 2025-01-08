Why there is now a blank space on the ballot paper

Voting with a polling card

However, many Burgenlanders will have already voted before the regular election day. This is possible at any time using a polling card. This only needs to be returned to the municipality by 2 p.m. on January 17 or brought along directly on January 19. It is also possible to fill in the polling card on the spot when applying at the municipal office. In addition, there will be "flying polling stations" on 19 January, which will come to people who are not mobile for reasons of age or illness, for example.