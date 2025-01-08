25 years of the Forestry Association
Forestry: Scolding for “unrealistic NGOs”
Forestry Association Chairman Franz Fischer can look back on a quarter of a century of history. He is not sparing in his criticism of "over-critical" environmentalists and their practically unrealistic demands. 30,000 forest owners benefit from the advantages of the association.
Nature conservation means above all consistent and sustainable afforestation, emphasizes forest association chairman Franz Fischer on the 25th anniversary. He doesn't mince his words and also takes a hard line on "some unrealistic demands from NGOs".
40 percent of Lower Austria is forest
Although Austria has high standards when it comes to forestry, it is often lumped together with real black sheep for no reason: "40 percent of the total area of Lower Austria is forest. It makes no sense to place all forest areas under nature conservation. Consistent reforestation and sustainable management of the forest is very important - using it in order to ultimately protect it!"
Cultivated natural landscapes today offer a habitat for many animals. And ultimately, the raw material wood provides jobs for tens of thousands of people in Lower Austria alone.
30,000 members
Fischer also emphasized the many areas of the Lower Austrian Forestry Association, to which around 30,000 forest owners belong. Networking is particularly important, as is joint marketing. And also the commitment to interests, such as the introduction of compensation payments for reforestation after beetle infestations and more.
Andrea Wagner, Vice President of the Chamber of Agriculture, emphasized the important role of the association. However, training for forest managers is also important. That is why the Chamber offers many courses on working techniques and safety.
