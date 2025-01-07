Qualifying for Junior World Championships
Figure skater Schaller has her sights set on her goal for the season
Figure skater Flora Schaller wants to go to the Junior World Championships."It would be a very nice way to end the season," says the 18-year-old from Salzburg. She is not prepared to experiment abroad.
For SSM athletes, a two-week Christmas break doesn't mean rest and relaxation: Finally more time for training! "I've prepared well. Unfortunately I was ill for a short time, but now it's fine again," reports figure skater Flora Schaller. The next competition is of great importance: starting on Friday in Sofia (Bulgaria), there is nothing less at stake than qualifying for the Junior World Championships - a major goal for the 18-year-old this season. "I've never been to a Junior World Championships before, so it would be mega cool." It could also be a good finish for the Salzburg native. The talented youngster, who is already competing in the general class in some competitions this year, is leaving the juniors completely at the end of the season. "It would therefore be a very nice finish!" She has already proven that she can keep up with the adults. She took second place at the national championships.
No food experiments
Packed with self-confidence, she now wants to secure her ticket to the Junior World Championships in Sofia. However, the ice dancer has no special rituals. "Just the classic things like listening to music and reading." But there's one thing she always takes very good care of abroad: "I make sure I don't eat anything out of the ordinary. I don't want to take any risks." After the competition, she hopes to have time for sightseeing.
