Figure skater Schaller has her sights set on her goal for the season

For SSM athletes, a two-week Christmas break doesn't mean rest and relaxation: Finally more time for training! "I've prepared well. Unfortunately I was ill for a short time, but now it's fine again," reports figure skater Flora Schaller. The next competition is of great importance: starting on Friday in Sofia (Bulgaria), there is nothing less at stake than qualifying for the Junior World Championships - a major goal for the 18-year-old this season. "I've never been to a Junior World Championships before, so it would be mega cool." It could also be a good finish for the Salzburg native. The talented youngster, who is already competing in the general class in some competitions this year, is leaving the juniors completely at the end of the season. "It would therefore be a very nice finish!" She has already proven that she can keep up with the adults. She took second place at the national championships.