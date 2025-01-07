Men’s slalom in Madonna di Campiglio from 5.45 pm

Kristoffersen already successful three times in Madonna

Slalom winners so far this winter have been the Frenchman Clement Noel (in Levi and Gurgl), Henrik Kristoffersen (Val d'Isere) and Timon Haugan (Alta Badia). Norway's Kristoffersen is currently in the lead in the slalom World Cup. The slalom world champion has already won in Madonna in 2015, 2016 and 2020 and came second twice. The best Austrian this season is Manuel Feller, last season's bullet winner. The Tyrolean finished fourth in Val d'Isere, just six hundredths of a second off the podium, and was also seventh in Alta Badia.