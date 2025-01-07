Ski World Cup ticker
Men’s slalom in Madonna di Campiglio from 5.45 pm
The first men's race of the new year is on the program today in Madonna di Campiglio with the floodlit slalom. The first run starts at 5.45 pm, we will be reporting live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
Here are the intermediate results:
It's the first classic in this discipline in January, with four more to follow. This means that there are still plenty of opportunities to provide ÖSV head coach Marko Pfeifer with a better basis for decision-making with regard to the World Ski Championships in Saalbach. The red-white-red skiers have yet to finish on the podium in the slalom this season.
Ideally, that should change today. Manuel Feller, Marco Schwarz, Fabio Gstrein, Michael Matt, Adrian Pertl, Dominik Raschner, Johannes Strolz and Joshua Sturm will plunge down the famous "Canalone Miramonti" slope, where the last race before Christmas normally takes place. However, this was not possible in 2024, so the night race was moved to the end of the year and forms the start of a monster program. Madonna, Adelboden, Wengen, Kitzbühel, Schladming, Garmisch-Partenkirchen - that's the schedule until the World Championships.
Kristoffersen already successful three times in Madonna
Slalom winners so far this winter have been the Frenchman Clement Noel (in Levi and Gurgl), Henrik Kristoffersen (Val d'Isere) and Timon Haugan (Alta Badia). Norway's Kristoffersen is currently in the lead in the slalom World Cup. The slalom world champion has already won in Madonna in 2015, 2016 and 2020 and came second twice. The best Austrian this season is Manuel Feller, last season's bullet winner. The Tyrolean finished fourth in Val d'Isere, just six hundredths of a second off the podium, and was also seventh in Alta Badia.
Gstrein was ninth in Gurgl, the other ÖSV athletes have not finished in the top ten so far and must set an example. Including Schwarz, who celebrated his last victory to date in Madonna in December 2023. In his comeback season following a cruciate ligament rupture and a herniated disc, the Carinthian has yet to record a result in two slalom events. In Val d'Isere he was eliminated in the second run, in Alta Badia he failed to qualify for the final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
