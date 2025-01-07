Duo suspected of the crime
Clubhouse fire in Dornbirn: it was arson!
On the night of December 16, the clubhouse of the traditional Vorarlberg club Admira Dornbirn burned to the ground. According to the "Krone" newspaper, the fire was probably started deliberately - but the police have yet to officially confirm this.
It was a nightmare. On that night in December, the Admira Dornbirn soccer club was robbed of its entire infrastructure: the clubhouse lay in ruins after the devastating inferno, all showers, jerseys and balls had been destroyed. A total of 20 teams lost their training facilities. At least no one was injured; at the time of the fire, the building was already in "hibernation".
Two young people suspected of the crime
This fact, as well as the fact that the fire had broken out in the entrance area, had been fuelling the rumor mill for several weeks. Was it arson? According to the "Krone" newspaper, the fire may indeed have been started deliberately. According to this, two young people aged 16 and 19 are considered urgent suspects. However, official confirmation from the State Office of Criminal Investigation is still pending.
Clubhouse to be rebuilt
Meanwhile, the city of Dornbirn assured the club weeks ago that a new clubhouse would be built. However, it will not be possible to move into this until spring 2026 at the earliest. Until then, Admira will have to make do with a temporary solution.
