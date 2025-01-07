Desktop format
Project Digits: Nvidia launches mini supercomputer
Nvidia wants to bring an AI supercomputer to desktops. Company boss Jensen Huang presented the compact device called "Project Digits" at the start of the CES technology trade fair in Las Vegas. According to the company, it will enable millions of developers, data scientists and students to work on software with artificial intelligence.
The device, priced from 3,000 dollars, is expected to be available from several manufacturers from May. Inside is a previously secret Nvidia chip called GB10. With "Digits", it should be possible to work on complex AI models, for example.
Nvidia's chips have become a key technology for the growing AI industry in recent years. The company's systems are used around the world for training applications with artificial intelligence. Heavyweights such as Google or the Facebook group Meta fill entire data centers with them - but AI start-ups such as the ChatGPT inventor company OpenAI also rely on them. The technology in desktop format could further strengthen the group's dominance in the industry.
Focus also on humanoid robots and self-driving cars
Nvidia is also increasingly focusing on technology for robots and self-driving cars. Autonomous vehicles are a reality and are likely to become a trillion-dollar business, said Huang. Among other things, Nvidia wants to offer a computer called Thor, which processes information from various vehicle sensors. The chip system could also be used in humanoid robots, for example, emphasized Huang.
Nvidia has also developed the Cosmos software, which generates realistic-looking environments for training artificial intelligence. The aim is to "teach AI to understand the real world", said Huang. The AI model behind Cosmos has been trained with 20 million hours of video recordings.
