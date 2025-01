Tschofenig: “It clicked in the competition!”

How do you see your tour progressing?

I knew that I was a top favorite. In Oberstdorf, however, I had already written off the tour after the first round, but I managed to save it. Garmisch was of course brilliant with the victory. I didn't get going again in Innsbruck, but somehow managed to come third. It started all over again here too: The jumps didn't work, not even in the trial run. But then it clicked.