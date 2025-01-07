No name sponsor! KAC rejected an offer

With 26.3 percent on the power play and 80.2 percent shorthanded, VSV has similarly great values. In Villach, it has paid off that they have relied on coach Tray Tuomie despite the bumpy start. When you have the team together for the first time from August, the automatisms cannot take hold so quickly. In the meantime, the system has arrived - it was important for the upswing that defender Mark Katic was fit. He is a very important building block.