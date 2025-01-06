Storm in Spain
The coach’s heart laughs with the rich and beautiful
Departure! Sturm is sweating under the Andalusian sun until next Sunday. At the posh 5-star Hotel Kempinski in Marbella, nothing is missing and the Blacks' every wish is practically read from their eyes. Three test matches are planned, with all the pros on board apart from Sarkaria (looking for a club).
A year ago, Sturm was still preparing for the double season in Belek. This time, the choice fell on Marbella, where the rich and famous flock in the summer. "The camp was planned under Andi Schicker and Chris Ilzer, and one of the main reasons for choosing Spain was the weather. Because we know from experience that it can be really bad in Turkey at the beginning of January. The test opponents were also decisive, as we have better opportunities here," says Sturm's team manager Martin Ehrenreich. Three trial matches will be played this week, with Lugano and Grasshoppers Zurich two teams already confirmed.
It is not the first time that Sturm has checked into Marbella. Two years ago they were already in the posh resort, at that time due to the early end of the fall championship. The Ilzer eleven continued to train here for another week until the winter break. "But we stayed in a different hotel back then. This time, we have a training pitch at the Kempinski just for ourselves. We can train when and for how long we want and don't have to share it with another team. This exclusivity is sometimes not what we expect in Turkey. Here we can do as we please and don't have to take any other teams into consideration. That was also an important aspect. Because the pitch is in better condition than when several teams train on it," says Ehrenreich.
Even off the pitch, every coach's heart rejoices at the perfect conditions. Jürgen Säumel's team has two fitness centers at its disposal. "We have a gym in the hotel itself, and another fitness area is located directly on our training camp," enthuses the team manager.
At the Kempinski, where Sturm's sports and nutritionist Darinka Stock is once again keeping a wary eye on the blacks to make sure they have the right food on their plates, there is a reunion with Jusuf Gazibegovic. The defender, who moved to FC Köln in the winter, is also on a training camp with the "Billy Goats" on the Costa del Sol.
Transfer jewel Mika Biereth also boarded the black jet to the coast on Monday. Whether the Danish striker will soon be living on the Côte d'Azur - in Monaco to be precise - remains to be seen. The transfer poker is swaying back and forth, the decision is to be made in Spain.
