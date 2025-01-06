The coach’s heart laughs with the rich and beautiful

It is not the first time that Sturm has checked into Marbella. Two years ago they were already in the posh resort, at that time due to the early end of the fall championship. The Ilzer eleven continued to train here for another week until the winter break. "But we stayed in a different hotel back then. This time, we have a training pitch at the Kempinski just for ourselves. We can train when and for how long we want and don't have to share it with another team. This exclusivity is sometimes not what we expect in Turkey. Here we can do as we please and don't have to take any other teams into consideration. That was also an important aspect. Because the pitch is in better condition than when several teams train on it," says Ehrenreich.