Austria is facing a turning point

The FPÖ is facing a devastated field: the economic outlook is bleak, the mood is low. The SPÖ is burnt out, the ÖVP, once the party of the upper middle classes, is humbly facing its transition into a junior partnership. The Greens have catapulted themselves out of the real zone of influence as arrogant nuisances. The NEOS are not a factor either. And the Federal President can only follow the power of the factual.