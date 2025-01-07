What the FPÖ and ÖVP have in common
Gas for the economy, full brakes on the climate
The formation of a government between the FPÖ and ÖVP could happen quite quickly after three empty months of sugar-coating. The similarities between these two parties are numerous, the differences manageable. The "Krone" has an overview of what blue-black will bring us.
Great unity on taxes and the economy
The FPÖ and ÖVP promise reductions in ancillary wage costs and corporation tax to strengthen the business location. Under the motto "Performance should be worthwhile", tax-free employee bonuses, a full-time bonus, tax-free overtime and tax-free work in retirement are planned. On the other hand, unemployment benefits are to be made degressive and decrease over time.
Budget restructuring still open
The question of how the budget gap will be plugged will be interesting. One obvious option is to scrap the climate bonus or abolish the CO₂ tax, which would also make the bonus obsolete. There will almost certainly be cuts to the climate protection subsidies that were generously set under the Turquoise-Green government. Reductions in minimum benefits and other social spending for foreigners and restrictions on educational leave are also to be expected.
Avoiding the Sky Shield conflict
Whether all this will be enough is questionable. The FPÖ is determined to withdraw from the EU's Sky Shield missile defense project in order to plug the budget gap. However, this is an empty promise. Not a single euro has been spent on Sky Shield so far; the army budget includes 2.5 billion for short and medium-range missile defense - as a one-off investment. It is therefore not an annual saving and will not balance the national budget. The FPÖ rejects the project because it is incompatible with neutrality. The military leadership warns that Austria would be completely defenceless against threats from the air without this protective shield. As Sky Shield is making very slow progress at European level, the ÖVP and FPÖ could simply avoid this problem.
Overlaps in security and migration
There will be rapid agreement on security issues and defensive measures against uncontrolled mass migration. There will be more police powers and the fight against "political Islam" will be stepped up. The FPÖ and ÖVP are also striving for asylum centers and the execution of sentences in third countries, but this is not purely a national matter. International partners and initiatives at EU level are needed. They will certainly also agree on stricter integration rules with penalties (cuts in social benefits) and headscarf bans.
The fight against gender stereotyping and "early sexualization"
There will also be no friction on social issues. Gender bans in the administration, a stop to "early sexualization" in schools and kindergartens and subsidies for childcare at home are to be expected. No major reforms such as an increase in the retirement age are to be expected for pensions. Only incentives to work longer are being considered. Partial retirement could be restricted.
EU, Ukraine and media as points of contention
In addition to the Sky Shield and the budget overhaul, the People's Party and the Freedom Party also have a number of other points of conflict, above all their stance on Ukraine. The FPÖ wants to stop all aid money, while the ÖVP has so far stood behind Ukraine. The attitude towards the European Union is characterized by major differences, while the ÖVP sees itself as a European party and is fully committed to the Union, the FPÖ is considering leaving. However, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen is demanding a commitment to the EU from FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl.
The head of state is also concerned about "free media" - a well-known main enemy of the FPÖ. If there are cuts in press funding, this could mean the end of some media. In contrast, there is more overlap between the FPÖ and ÖVP when it comes to the ORF levy. They both want savings. Although the levy was reformed under the Turquoise-Greens, there may well be a reorganization and pure budget financing of the public broadcaster.
Will the Corona Committee still come?
One of the biggest points of conflict is the coronavirus policy and how to deal with it. The FPÖ wants a fund for those affected by the coronavirus and announced a sub-committee during the election campaign, which would have primarily been directed against the ÖVP and the Greens. It will be interesting to see whether this will happen and in what form. The blue and black parties will have to draw up clear rules to avoid blowing themselves up - it wouldn't be the first time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
