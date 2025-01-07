Gas for the economy, full brakes on the climate

Avoiding the Sky Shield conflict

Whether all this will be enough is questionable. The FPÖ is determined to withdraw from the EU's Sky Shield missile defense project in order to plug the budget gap. However, this is an empty promise. Not a single euro has been spent on Sky Shield so far; the army budget includes 2.5 billion for short and medium-range missile defense - as a one-off investment. It is therefore not an annual saving and will not balance the national budget. The FPÖ rejects the project because it is incompatible with neutrality. The military leadership warns that Austria would be completely defenceless against threats from the air without this protective shield. As Sky Shield is making very slow progress at European level, the ÖVP and FPÖ could simply avoid this problem.